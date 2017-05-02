Android Nougat is now available for the unlocked Galaxy S7 Edge, still MIA for S7

Unlocked phones are usually pretty fantastic, and one of their main perks is usually faster updates. More often than not, updates roll out faster to unlocked phones since carriers don’t get in the way, but that hasn’t been the case for the unlocked Galaxy S7 family. Now, that phone is finally getting its long-awaited update.

All four major US carriers have pushed Android Nougat to the phone at this point, but unlocked users were left to live with Marshmallow. If you’re using an unlocked Galaxy S7 Edge in the States, though, Samsung is finally offering Android Nougat, even though it’s not as simple as your standard OTA.

Currently, Nougat is only available for the S7 Edge through Samsung’s Smart Switch program (via Samsung US Forums). That requires users to connect their phone to a computer and sideload the update manually through that program. Samsung’s full changelog for the update follows below. The update, of course, includes Android 7.0 (note: note 7.1) and also brings along the April 1st security patch.

OS upgrade – Android 7.0 Nougat

Provides new UX and various performance modes

Improved usability of the Notification feature and Quick settings button

Improved usability of the Multi window

Improved setting menu and AOD feature, addition of the Samsung pass feature

Efficient space for installation of downloaded apps, improved speed of system upgrade and app installation

Currently, there’s no information regarding when an OTA will officially roll out, nor do we have a timeline for when the standard Galaxy S7 will be updated. Regardless, we’re glad to see Samsung finally taking action on this front.