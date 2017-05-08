Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 630 & 660 processors w/ improved power management & more

Qualcomm this evening has taken the wraps off a pair of new Snapdragon processors. The new 14nm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 processors come as upgrades to last year’s Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 625, offering improved power, faster charging, more batter life, and more…

First and foremost, the Qualcomm 660 offers a 20 percent bump in CPU speed compared to its predecessor, while the Qualcomm 630 offers 10 percent faster performance. Both new chips support up to 8GB of RAM, while the 660 packs an eight-core Kryo 260 CPU and an Adreno 512 GPU and the 630 has an eight-core Cortex A53 CUP and an Adreno 508 GPU (via Anandtech).

Both of the new chips feature the X12 LTE modem, which offers faster LTE connectivity. It’s actually the same modem that’s found in the Sprint and Verizon iPhone and in the Snapdragon 820 processor. Other connectivity improvements include Bluetooth 5 support, as well as 2 x 2 MIMO Wi-Fi in the Snapdragon 660.

Furthermore, the new chips feature the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 standard. This offers machine learning features as well as improved camera processing.

Where the new Qualcomm chips really stand out, however, are with battery life. Qualcomm touts that users should see around a 50 percent to 75 percent drop in power consumption for location services, while power consumption on WiFi has dropped by 60 percent for the Snapdragon 660.

As for availability, the Snapdragon 660 is shipping now and the Snapdragon 630 should ship later this month. We should start seeing both in new devices later this year.