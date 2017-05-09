Google, VMware announce ‘extended partnership’ to boost Chrome OS in enterprise

Google and VMware have announced an “extended partnership” to accelerate the adoption of Chrome OS devices in the enterprise market. New software will extend security to virtualized apps, while deeper integration is in the works.

VMware’s Workspace One allows IT departments to easily manage and secure apps for employees. The software builds on top of Chrome’s security features by extending measures to virtualized apps.

The managed software catalog will grant access to more apps, with end users now able to easily and securely authenticate with single sign-on.

Meanwhile, application management will provide organizations with more centralized and unified controls.

The two companies are also working on more collaboration with VMware senior vice president Sumit Dhawan noting that, “This is just the first step in our collaboration on this platform with more to come.”

Future advancements will “unify native Android applications.” In an interview with TechCrunch, Google notes that deeper integrations will come in the future:

“We’ve started a virtualization stack. We’ve worked with VMware to optimize applications on Chrome OS, both the Android and virtualized apps. We’re working with them on deeper integrations. It’s just the beginning of the process.”

Besides Google’s lead in the education market with Chrome OS, IDC estimates that 25% of Fortune 500 companies will have IT-supported Chromebooks by 2018.