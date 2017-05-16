CTL offers 15-pack of J2 Chromebook for education as alternative to Apple’s iPad mini offer

CTL’s J2 Chromebook has received good reviews as a popular budget option for use in the classroom. Today the company is announcing an even easier way for schools to invest in the device with a new 15-unit pack that it says will be competitive with Apple’s iPad mini bulk offers.

Complete with Chrome Device Management Licenses and free shipping, CTL’s $2,400 price point is less expensive than Apple.The offer is simple. Purchasers buy one bulk box, within is 15 Chromebooks bundled with Google Chrome Management Console licenses.

The $2400 package comes to around $160 per device, which is approximately how much you can get it for individually (Reg. $199), but it will also come with Google Chrome Management Console licenses that would normally be an added cost.

The CTL J2 is designed specifically with the education market in mind and features an 11.6” 1366×768 IPS HD LED Anti-Glare Screen, a Rockchip RK3288 QuadCore Cortex A17, 2GB RAM, and 16GB Storage.

While CTL is positioning the new package as a competitor to Apple’s very popular iPad mini bulk offers, Chromebooks last year made notable gains on Apple’s platforms with iOS and macOS losing market share to Chrome OS in US K-12.

Those interested in buying the bulk CTL J2 Chromebook package can do so now through the company’s website. (You’ll have to first login with your edu account to see special education pricing.