With its successor on the horizon, OnePlus sounds a last call for OnePlus 3T sales

The OnePlus 3T was one of the better smartphones released in 2016, and it followed up on an equally excellent option in the OnePlus 3. Now, rumors and teasers are swirling regarding the company’s upcoming flagship, and the OnePlus 3T is making its way toward the chopping block.

The best gifts for Android users

As the company revealed today in a brief post on its forums, the OnePlus 3T is currently available in limited stock. OnePlus is apparently done with the manufacturing process and is moving units out of its warehouse. Once those are gone, the phone will be discontinued. In the meantime, customers can still buy directly from OnePlus’ website until that stock runs out.

Of course, this doesn’t mean the OnePlus 3 and 3T will be dropped in terms of support. OnePlus says that software updates have been getting quicker and it will continue to push those as time goes on.

However, what jumps out to me about all of this is that it probably means we’re just a few weeks away from an official reveal of the company’s next phone. The OnePlus 5 is expected to bring some big improvements in the camera department as well as some new colors, but we’ll just have to wait and see as we get closer to the launch for what else it will bring.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news and reviews!