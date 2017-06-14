New ‘Backup and Sync’ app for Mac/PC will replace Google Drive’s desktop uploader

Google currently has separate desktop clients to back up files and images to Drive and Photos, respectively. With the new Backup and Sync from Google app, the company is replacing the Drive client with a new app that features better integration.

Backup and Sync from Google is a tool “intended to help everyday users back up files and photos from their computers, so they’re safe and accessible from anywhere.”

It specifically replaces Google Drive for Mac/PC, with existing settings remaining unchanged after the upgrade. Meanwhile, it also features integration with the Google Photos desktop uploader.

Aimed at regular consumers, the app features a simple interface that walks users through signing into their Google Account and then selecting which folders from your computer should be continuously backed up to Drive. Each folder lists the current size of the file that is set to be uploaded.

Backup and Sync is not intended for G Suite customers and will not work when it is released later this month. The enterprise-focused Drive File Stream is still in testing and will be available later this year for all G Suite Basic, Business, Enterprise, Education, and Nonprofit domains.

The upgrade for regular customers will begin on Wednesday, June 28th.