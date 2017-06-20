Armani’s first Android Wear smartwatch is coming in September

Android Wear as a platform features a variety of hardware choices, many of which come from well-known fashion brands. The latest big name to jump into the world of Android Wear is Armani, with its first option coming later this year.

Available starting this September, the “Emporio Armani” collection of smartwatches will include not only an Android Wear device, but also several different hybrid models. The “Connected” Wear model will run Android Wear 2.0 on the standard Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor with a circular AMOLED display.

The watch also offers typical Android Wear 2.0 features like Google Assistant, but also includes a handful of Armani-specific watchfaces. To further complement the watch, Armani will be offering 8 different interchangeable watch straps including metal, leather, and fabric options.

Pricing for this new smartwatch is unknown for the time being, but we do know that Armani plans to open up sales on September 24th in its own online store and anywhere Armani timepieces are sold.