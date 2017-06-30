YouTube’s ‘Deja:View’ game tests your knowledge of trending videos and channels

If you spend way too much time watching videos on YouTube, you probably have a good idea of what’s going on with the various creators on the world’s biggest video service. Recently YouTube opened up a new game for those obsessed with its biggest creators, “Deja:View.”

Bad puns aside, Deja:View is a game that pits you against other YouTube fans around the world through a collection of questions that test your knowledge of what’s trending on YouTube. You’ll have 10 seconds to answer each multiple choice question with more points awarded the quicker you answer.

If you sign into your Google account, you can save your progress and keep up with various achievements within the game too. It’s a fun way to kill a few minutes. You can play as many rounds as you want and your score goes up with each played, and you can even view all the videos included in the round at the end.

Check out Deja:View here.

