Twitter for Android adds reduce motion toggle to limit in-app animations with latest beta

Twitter has been on a roll in recent weeks with its Android app. Last month, the client — along with its desktop and mobile web counterparts — were redesigned, while the app more recently received an automatic night mode. In the latest beta, Twitter is adding a new “Reduce motion” option to limit animations like live engagement counts.

Heading to the Accessibility pane under Settings and privacy in version 7.4 adds a new “Reduce motion” toggle that “Limits the amount of in-app animations, including live engagement counts.”

The latter feature — which delightfully updates the reply, retweet, and like count on the main feed — has been on Android for quite a while now, but just made its way to other platforms.

With the reduce motion toggle enabled, the counts refresh after returning to the main feed from a Tweet view instead of immediately. As of this beta, the ‘liking-a-heart’ animation, as well as the spinning FAB when swiping between tabs is still present.

This latest beta also features a minor bug that has persisted since version 7.3. On a Tweet page, it is slightly harder to tap the carrot to access an actions menu without accidentally opening the user’s profile. Compared to earlier versions, which had more padding, the tappable area for users extends directly beside the carrot.

Additionally, several versions after the June redesign, app shortcuts still use the old icons for New Message and New Tweet.

The Reduce motion toggle should be rolling out to the stable channel this time next week.

Version 7.2 Version 7.3+

