ASUS’ new USB-C equipped Chromebook Flip C213 will be available for $349

We’ve seen a few new Chromebooks hit the market in 2017, but the majority have been focused toward education, and for good reason. The latest to hit the market comes from ASUS with the new Chromebook Flip C213.

The best gifts for Android users

The C213 was announced earlier this year as a ruggedized device designed with education in mind. It offers rubber bumpers along the sides for improved drop protection and has “modular” components that make it easy for schools to fix the machine rather than completely replacing a damaged one.

Unlike a lot of other education-focused Chromebooks, though, the C213 offers up a 360-degree hinge that allows the machine to be used as a tablet, an experience only further enhanced by the inclusion of Android apps on Chrome OS. Thanks to the smaller 11.6-inch size, the machine is also very portable. The display itself is an LED panel at 1366×768.

Under the hood, the C213 is powered by an Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 processor clocked at 1GHz and paired with 4GB of RAM. 32GB of storage is also included along with a full-size card reader, two full-size USB 3.0 ports, and two USB-C ports that also charge up the machine. ASUS claims battery life up to 12 hours. An HD webcam is also included above the display with another 5MP camera above the keyboard for use when in tablet mode as a rear-facing camera.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 is listed now on ASUS’ website for $349 with a bundle coming in September with an included stylus and glass display (as opposed to anti-glare) for $399. It’s unclear when sales will open to the general public.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!