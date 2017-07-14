Daydream 1.7 adds better VR content discovery, improved Controller performance

While we wait for the massive 2.0 Euphrates update later this year, Google is still iterating on the Daydream experience in minor ways. Discovery on the Android app has been improved, while version 1.7 sees a number of updates focusing on the Daydream Controller.

The most recent update to the Daydream Controller in April added an in-VR battery indicator. Today’s revamp is similar and highlights physical button presses when users are in Daydream Home, Quick Settings, or the Play Store.

Google also notes that “controller performance and reliability have been improved.”

Meanwhile, the Daydream app has been partially redesigned to improve the discover experience for virtual reality content. Google notes improved glanceability with a carousel of “Featured Apps” and “Apps You Should Try.” Overall, this new experience is rather reminiscent of the Play Store.

Version 1.7 of Daydream is beginning to rollout and the full changelog is below:

Looking for something to do in VR? See more of the best content and experiences at-a-glance in the redesigned Daydream Home. Know what button you’re pressing. Take a look at your controller when you’re in Daydream Home, Quick Settings or Play Store in VR; button presses are now highlighted. Controller performance and reliability have been improved. It’s the little things.

