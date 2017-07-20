ZenWatch 2 finally getting Android Wear 2.0

If you own the 49mm ZenWatch 2, you might want to check for a software update. After missing its initial Q2 target, ASUS is finally rolling out Android Wear 2.0 to ZenWatch 2 and 3 users, bringing the smartwatches up to speed with Material Design, improved notifications, Google Assistant, and more.

Yesterday, Reddit user DCDadu posted a photo of his ZenWatch 2 displaying the Android Wear 2.0 startup screen. After a few skeptical comments, other users started checking their watches and confirmed that they were receiving the OTA update.

This rollout isn’t perfect, though. 45mm ZenWatch 2 owners still aren’t receiving the update, with no official word from ASUS on when to expect it, and a few 49mm users are having problems already.

Some users are reporting extremely long boot times, problems sending messages with Google Assistant, delayed notifications, and poor battery life. Of course, your mileage may vary, and many others seem perfectly happy with the update.

If you’re not able to receive the Android Wear 2.0 update over the air, Reddit user EpicLPer posted instructions on how to sideload the update.

