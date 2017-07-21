Google Play Music on the web gains a persistent side navigation rail

Google Play Music is rolling out a small tweak to its web app that makes navigation slightly easier and noticeably faster. Instead of requiring a tap of the hamburger button to reveal a navigation drawer, there is now a persistent side navigation rail.

Similar to the approach taken by Google Photos on the web, there are three persistent icons for Home, Music library, and Recents. Hovering over the vertical overflow icon just below reveals buttons for Top charts, New releases, Browse stations, and Podcasts. This set of icons are identical to the ones found in the Android and iOS apps.

These three buttons and the overflow shortcut appear everywhere in the Play Music web app just underneath the action bar.

The older navigation drawer remains unchanged and is still accessible. While it seems like interface duplication, Settings, Trash, Upload Music, and other similar actions are only accessible through the older drawer.

Overall, this change is quite welcome and much more efficient than having to constantly slide out the drawer to access basic functionality.

