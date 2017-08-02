Samsung survey suggests its new wearable could be a Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2 mashup

If you take a look at the smartwatch market right now, the current design trend seems to be in favor of large, bulky bodies. That’s fine if you like the look of larger watches and have bigger wrists, but for a lot of folks, this is a trend that’s already overstayed its welcome.

Now, it looks like Samsung is working on a new wearable, but rather than release another meatball of a watch in the form of a Gear S4, the company may be doing something a bit different…

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

SamMobile got their hands on an email from Samsung’s SmartLab, and in it Samsung asks for an, “opinion on some taglines that are being considered for when promoting the below product.” That product is an upcoming Samsung wearable “concept”, and, at least according to this email, it appears to be a cross between the Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2.

The new product concept takes the best bits from Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2. The product is in the form of a smartwatch (rather than an active tracker) and offers maximum comfort with a smaller body and thinner watch straps…

It’s worth noting that the email says “concept,” so while this could definitely be a product the company is working on, it could also very well be a completely theoretical product that will never exist. We don’t know, but it’s interesting nonetheless.

Samsung goes on to say that this “concept” would be waterproof, “to the point where it is swim proof”, and that it would offer a wide array of fitness-tracking features — including activity tracking, calorie and weight management, coaching for exercises, and more. There’s also supposedly an updated user interface that will showcase easier-to-read widgets and notifications so you can quickly glance at the wearable and see all of your workout stats.

Also, similar to what Apple does with the Apple Watch, Samsung’s new wearable would remind users to get up and move when being inactive for too long and to take a break from driving if you’ve been at the wheel for a considerably lengthy period of time.

Overall, the description makes it sound like Samsung is working to delivery an Apple Watch-like experience for Android handsets. There’s no word as to when this theoretical new product will be released or how much it’ll cost, so we’ll just have to wait for more solid info on this device — assuming it exists.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: