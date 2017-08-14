Google offering up to 60% off select Daydream VR games this week

Daydream VR is easily at the top of the list when it comes to mobile VR, and the content library for Google’s platform continues to expand. Now, Google is offering a Summer Sale which gives a handful of Daydream titles discounts of up to 60% off.

The best gifts for Android users

Apps and games designed for Daydream are notably more expensive compared to standard mobile apps and games, primarily due to the fact that VR titles are difficult to monetize past the point of purchase. That’s why sales like these are always appreciated. In the “Daydream Summer Sale,” Google is offering 9 different highly-rated VR games for several dollars off of their original purchase price.

The games include popular launch titles such as Mekorama and Claro, as well as smaller titles you might have missed. Prices range from $2 to $5 depending on the game you pick up, and the full list is below. Prices are only valid through this Thursday, August 17th.