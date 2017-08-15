You can now use Schlage smart locks with Android devices

Smart home tech is rapidly growing in popularity, and there’s also a ton of new options hitting the market. Schlage has had its Sense smart home locks on the market for a couple of years now, and today it finally adds compatibility with Android devices.

These locks have worked with Apple’s HomeKit for a while, but thanks to the recent expansion, Android users can use the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with their devices. There are no notable exceptions to that either, so just about everyone should be able to take advantage of the new functionality. Unfortunately, there’s no Google Assistant compatibility just yet however.

While Schlage’s smart lock option isn’t the cheapest on the market at $229, the company’s reputation is a big selling point here as it has worked in the security industry for longer than basically anyone else. With its locks, you can, of course, unlock with your phone or a code, but you can also set temporary codes for guests. Up to 30 codes can be created and can even be tied to specific time intervals. With the addition of a Sense Wi-Fi adapter ($70) you can also unlock or lock your door from anywhere, as well as check the status of the lock remotely.