Google launches Chrome Enterprise subscription to push Chrome OS adoption

Chromebooks have made great headway into the education space over the past several years. Google is now trying to replicate that success with large businesses by launching a new Chrome Enterprise subscription service that aims to drive Chrome OS adoption in corporate environments.

Chrome Enterprise is more or less a rebrand of the current Chromebooks for Work program, but with additional capabilities that have previously served as barriers to enterprise adoption.

For $50 a device per year, Chrome Enterprise provides a number of features over regular Chrome OS. Administrators have the ability to better manage Chrome extensions, printers, OS updates, and the Google Play Store. With the latter, business will effectively have the ability to create a curated app store for their employees.

One of the biggest additions coming with this program is full compatibility with VMware Workspace ONE and Microsoft Active Directory. As a result, existing credentials can be used to log into Chromebooks and access Google services, while admins will be able to use the system they are already familiar with to manage devices.

Other features include single sign-in support, theft prevention, and 24/7 enterprise support. In recent years, large vendors like Acer and especially HP have put effort into making education-specific Chromebooks to make work-focused products. Examples include the Acer Chromebook 14 for Work and the HP Chromebook 13.

