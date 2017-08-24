HTC exploring business options, including sale of Vive VR division to full acquisition

While HTC has been somewhat buoyed by the positive reaction to its U11 flagship and the Vive virtual reality division, the Taiwanese company is now exploring “strategic options.” The possibilities range from selling its key VR business to a sale of the entire company.

According to Bloomberg, HTC is working with a financial advisor on what to do with its Vive VR division. Options include bringing on a strategic investor, selling, or spinning off that business entirely.

In recent years, the HTC Vive has been one of the company’s few crowning achievements as its smartphone business declines. HTC’s marketshare in the space has declined to under 2%, while market value has fallen approximately 75% over a five-year period.

A sale of HTC entirely is less likely given how the company’s full range of assets and businesses are not as appealing to a solitary buyer. If something occurs, it will likely be limited to the Vive group.

Finding success with the Vive, which was built-in partnership with Steam, HTC is expanding to standalone VR headsets later this year. As announced at I/O, HTC is working on a standalone Daydream headset with Google for the US. It’s also planning a device for the Chinese market, where it has a large foothold.

