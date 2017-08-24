PSA: Samsung offering trade-ins for up to $425 off a brand new Note 8

To help entice you to buy the Galaxy Note 8, almost every major carrier is offering different types of freebies and discounts. But if you prefer to buy your device from Samsung, there are two excellent trade-in deals to help absorb some of the Note 8’s cost…

In the midst of the Note 7 recall last year, Samsung announced that customers who turned in their handset would be eligible to purchase the Note 8 for half price once it became available. Samsung kept its word (sorta) and is offering Note 7 customers up to $425 off the sticker price of the Note 8.

Below is Samsung’s official statement on the program:

Former Note7 owners are eligible for a special offer on Samsung.com where they will receive an instant trade-in value of up to $425 when they upgrade their current phone for a Galaxy Note8.

For everyone else looking to purchase the Galaxy Note 8, don’t worry because Samsung is offering up to $300 off the handset as long as you have a qualifying device that is fully functional, has no significant damage above normal wear and tear, and is factory reset.

Below is an infographic that explains the trade-in value of certain smartphones:

If you would like to take advantage of this deal, all you have to do is head over to Samsung’s website and start the checkout process. Once your transaction is complete, and your brand new smartphone has arrived, you will have 15 days to mail in your old device, or else you will be charged the full price of the Note 8.

