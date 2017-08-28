G Suite administrators can now manage and wipe Android Wear 2.0 watches

Android Wear 2.0 launched in February and many devices are now finally receiving the major update to Google’s wearable operating system. To increase security for watches used in enterprise environments, Google is now adding Wear to its Mobile Management program to allow admins to wipe data and enforce password policies.

Google is adding watches to its G Suite Mobile Management as Wear 2.0 is more fully featured, in line with smartphones and tablets:

When we launched Android Wear 2.0, we launched more than a platform for notifications on a watch—we launched an extension of your phone. With Android Wear 2.0, you can write emails, manage calendar appointments, chat with coworkers, make calls, and more.

Policies like requiring a PIN or password and the ability to remove corporate data if a watch is stolen or lost can now be applied to the wearable platform.

Android Wear devices will automatically be administered through Google Mobile Management when employees sync a corporate account to a watch. Afterwards, users will be prompted to download the Google Apps Device Policy app and follow that set up process.

This feature is rolling out to all G Suite editions, with admins seeing the new functionality over the next 3 days.

