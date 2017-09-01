Google shares the top 10 “how to” questions that people search

Google Search is an immensely powerful tool. You can use it to check movie times, self-diagnose what that rash on your arm is, learn how to cut an onion without crying, and virtually anything else that comes to mind. Among everything that we use Google Search for, one of the most popular search types are “how to” questions. Google recently looked further into the “how to” queries on its search engine, and the results are quite interesting.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

Google’s Data Editor, Simon Rogers, recently said that the company noticed that “how to” searches have had a 140% increase since 2004. The company partnered up with Xaquín González Veira who was formerly with The New York Times , National Geographic, and The Guardian to create a visual representation of the most popular “how to” searches, and this partnership all came together in the form of “How to fix a toilet…and other things you couldn’t do without Search.”

The data within this visual shows that the most common types of “how to” searches revolve around people wanting to know how to fix things, and it goes as deep as showing the most popular items that people want to know how to fix by country.

For example, the United States sees the most searches for wanting to know how to fix doors, windows, toilets, washing machines, and refrigerators, but the order of popularity for these searches in Japan goes by windows, doors, washing machines, and toilets.

Along with these more detailed findings, Google also outlined the top 10 most popular “how to” searches from all across the globe. Without further ado:

How to tie a tie How to kiss How to get pregnant How to lose weight How to draw How to make money How to make pancakes How to write a cover letter How to make french toast How to lose belly fat

Google’s fully interactive guide goes into far deeper detail, but even just the top 10 list is interesting enough. It’s nice to see that folks around the world are committed to making the best possible breakfast food, but after learning how to master the art of crafting pancakes and french toast to perfection, many were left wondering how to lose those added pounds.

There’s also plenty of love in the air with these results, with Search users wanting to make sure that they absolutely nail their first kiss and get all the info they need to start a family with their significant other.

And, of course, the infamous tie. The tie that doesn’t want to cooperate no matter how many videos you watch or directions you read. A truly infuriating trial in life that can’t be escaped too soon.

While checking out Google’s full findings, excuse me while I try to figure out “how to make Saturday get here sooner.”

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: