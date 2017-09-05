Google details September security patch, Pixel/Nexus factory images & OTAs not yet available

With Nokia already rolling out the September security patch, Google has posted this month’s security bulletin detailing what bugs have been addressed. However, factory images and OTAs for Pixel and Nexus devices have yet to be released.

Google has not yet published factory images or OTAs with the September security patch for its Pixel and Nexus devices, but the company notes in the bulletin that:

Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus Player, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P devices will be receiving the September security patches as part of the upgrade to Android Oreo.

Canadian carrier Rogers suggests a rollout beginning September 11, 2017 — at least for the Nexus 6P — given how this Monday was a U.S. holiday.

There are 30 issues resolved in the security patch dated 2017-09-01 and 51 in the 2017-09-05 one. Google notes that the two security patch level strings provide “Android partners with the flexibility to more quickly fix a subset of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices.”

Google devices will receive the latter patch, while devices from other manufacturers will also feature OEM-specific fixes. This month’s bulletin also includes a new section that lists patches that are specific to Google devices.

Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical, with the most severe possibly enabling remote code execution when browsing, using email, or MMS. However, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues.

