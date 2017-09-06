Verily offering ‘pioneering start-ups’ lab and office space to foster collaboration

Back in July, a report revealed that Verily Life Sciences made an investment and built a lab for cancer detection startup Freenome at its campus. The Alphabet division has now revealed that the lab and offices are a part of the Verily Partner Space to foster collaboration with “pioneering start-ups.”

Nintendo Switch

Located at Verily’s South San Francisco campus, CNBC in July detailed the lab as being built to the specifications of the Freenome clinical team. In a blog post today, Verily mentioned the cancer startup’s residence at the space, as well as that of Culture Robotics — a company “building building automation tools for fermentation.”

The Partner Space is especially catered towards “promising young companies and entrepreneurs,” with the goal of fostering:

“a rich ecosystem for innovation and idea sharing by offering office and lab space, exposure to the Verily team and other collaboration partners, and access to shared amenities.”

However, the Alphabet bet has a history of working closely — especially for hardware projects — with “large, market-leading companies.” For example, Verily is working with Dexcom on its miniaturized glucose monitor, Alcon on smart lenses, and Johnson & Johnson division Ethicon on surgical robots.

A bit reminiscent of the YouTube Space model that provides video equipment to creators, Verily is on the lookout for teams to fill the space:

“We intend to continue identifying companies and teams with compelling visions and complementary efforts to fill out the space. Our goal is to provide a home to young companies during critical early years as they refine their business and technology, and begin to scale and inflect.”

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: