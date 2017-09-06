Sketchy questionnaire from earlier this year surveys preferred Google Pixel 2 features

This morning, we reported some more tidbits about the smaller Pixel 2, including an image of the rear camera and details about the always-on display. A sketchy survey from an unknown individual has also emerged today, revealing some features that Google might be considering for the Pixel.

Nintendo Switch

The survey comes from a third-party market research company called Confirmit. Claimed to have been sent in March, it’s possible that Google contracted with a third-party service to gauge consumer reaction on possible features. Per typical surveys, participants are asked to select their favorite options from a list.

One question for “most appealing [feature] in a smartphone assistant” lists several options that we have heard about. A “Smart Viewfinder” to “Tag friends and translate text in real-time through your camera’s viewfinder” sounds like the smarts of Google Lens, while “Squeeze for assistant” has been confirmed by an FCC filing for the Pixel 2. Meanwhile, “Support via assistant” for device help directly through Google Assistant would be a new features.

Another question asks “which of these features do you care most about in a smartphone?” The only option that directly relates to hardware specifications is for a “Rich Display.” It would feature a “2880×1440 pOLED QHD+” panel with “richer colour” and a “more durable screen.”

Another option is for “Premium earbuds” that are vaguely reminiscent of “Bisto.” These “high-resolution smart earbuds that respond to voice commands and can block out noise” would come included in the box.

The last three option include a “White glove replacement service” that would get a new unit to replace a lost or broken phone within 24 hours with your data restored. A similar option is for a “free replacement device” that does not specify the time range or include the backed up data. The last option is “Exclusive Access to Entertainment and Offers.”

“A concierge line and exclusive offers (similar to what accompanies premium credit cards), free films and music without ads, and an extended device warranty.”

The last part of the survey ask the user to select a Pixel device from several variants. The first set is for a 5-inch device, with all three featuring a 1920×1080 OLED screen with 70% display-to-body ration and 2700 mAh battery. Some options include water proofing and others include bundled in “Premium earbuds.”

Storage includes 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB options that range in price from $888 to $1152 when paid over 24 months.

The set describing what is presumably the Pixel XL has more variants, with screen sizes listed at 5.5 and 6-inches, 70-80% display-to-screen relation, and 3620 or 3830 mAh battery. Prices range from $1104 to $1392.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: