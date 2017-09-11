Get Caseology’s new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases 45% off + a chance to win the phone [Giveaway]

Caseology has launched its new and updated line of cases specifically for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and to celebrate the company is also giving 9to5Google readers 45% off and the chance to win the phone. For the next month, grab any Caseology Note 8 case for 45% off with promo code F38CUVBO (expires 10/11). Head below for a look at some hands-on time with the new case lineup and details on your shot at winning the Galaxy Note 8.

The Caseology Legion is a heavy duty protection case that’s designed to take on the impact of everyday challenges. This durable dual layer case offers the benefits of both rubber and hard case through its seamless layering of shock absorbent TPU & PC material.

The sophisticated, military design eliminates excess bulk and is slightly weighted for a substantial grip that’s not too heavy. It features a strategically raised front lip that protects the expansive display screen when faced down, and a 4-point rear guard that keeps the back of your phone elevated at all times. It also includes a shock absorbing interior & corner cushion design, precision cutouts, and camera bezel protection. The Legion case for Note 8 is available in iconic Charcoal Gray and two new colors—Aqua Green and Warm Gray.

The Caseology Vault Case provides high shock deflection and bounces back with ease from the occasional drop. Made from the highest quality material, this rugged Note 8 case delivers the flexibility & durability needed for daily wear and tear. The ultra slim design offers the right amount of protection without the bulk and features a three-dimensional textured cover for a confident, secure grip. It also includes a shock absorbing interior & corner cushion design, precision cutouts, and camera bezel protection.The Vault case for Note 8 is available in classic Black and all new Aqua Green.

The Caseology Parallax Series is a popular geometric pattern that’s not only stylish but functional, giving your phone a distinct look while providing a secure hold through its three-dimensional textured cover. It incorporates Caseology’s tried-and-true dual layer technology, plus an improved frame with strategic grooves that offer a better horizontal grip necessary for taking photos, streaming videos and playing games comfortably. The Parallax case for Note 8 is available in Black, Burgundy, Orchid Gray, and all new Ocean Gray and Aqua Green.

The Caseology Skyfall Case is a slim yet effective solution for protecting the Galaxy Note 8 without taking away from the aesthetics of the phone. Its minimalist influences and crystal clear design elevate the typical clear case by combining it with a precision-matched colored frame, resulting in seamless protection that looks and feels nearly invisible. The ultra clear cover is scratch-resistant and offers a solid layer of protection that won’t give into cracks or discoloration over time. Also featured is a partially clear frame, precise cutouts, low-profile button covers and a subtly raised front lip. The Skyfall case for Note 8 is available in Black, Blue Coral, Orchid Gray and all new Warm Gray.

