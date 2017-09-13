Android TV is coming to the cable box thanks to new 4K HDR options from Arris

If you have a cable box in your home, there’s a pretty decent it’s made by Arris. Multiple cable providers around the globe turn to Arris for sourcing hardware, and today Android TV is looking at its biggest potential expansion thanks to several new set-top boxes from the company.

Arris’ new set-top box options are all designed to connect to your cable network, whatever that may be, as well as offering DVR functionality. However, as we continue to move to a streaming-first world, cable providers and companies like Arris are being forced to better provide access to services like Netflix and YouTube. With these new boxes, users get the best of both worlds.

These new set-top boxes run on top of the Android TV Operator Tier which is essentially standard Android TV, but with support for both digital broadcasts and DVR functionality. Since this is Android TV, you’ll still have access to the full Google Play Store with Android TV apps like Netflix, Hulu, and dozens of others ready to serve you content.

Arris is giving cable providers a lot of flexibility to customize the experience, but at the end of the day, this is still Android TV. Better yet, these boxes support 4K HDR just like the Nvidia Shield TV, so you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite movies in 4K from Google Play or Vudu directly from your cable box.

Obviously, it’s going to be a little while before cable providers start adopting these, but by the time you need to upgrade your cable box, they might just be available.

ARRIS Debuts New UHD HDR Set-Top Solutions with Android TV™ at IBC 2017 New portfolio of set-tops and professional services capabilities for service providers, allowing for quicker and more efficient launches of customized Android TV experiences This week at IBC 2017, ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) will unveil a new portfolio of UHD HDR set-tops with Android TV™ along with professional services to help simplify and accelerate the launch of Android™ based TV services for operators around the world. ARRIS’s next-generation set-tops with Android TV are sleek in design and modular in architecture – addressing the wide range of requirements for cable, telco, satellite and terrestrial operators. Based on Android TV Operator Tier, they offer Wi-Fi® connectivity and DVR options, as well as support and integration with DVB networks, and conditional access and DRM security solutions. Complementing ARRIS’s world-class hardware is an unrivalled suite of services, to help operators integrate and launch Android TV services. These span every phase of adoption, including: Assessing and planning for Android TV services

Customization and integration: development of operator-specific launcher and apps, integration of content security and back-end systems

Validation and certification: with Google and other third-party applications

Deployment support: across both new and legacy set-tops

Lifecycle management: integration, management and testing of mandatory Android updates and upgrades Android is increasingly popular among service providers large and small as it offers fast time to market, greater control over the user interface, and subscriber access to familiar features such as YouTube™, Chromecast built-in, and Google Play Store applications. As an open platform, service providers have the freedom and flexibility to create bespoke branded experiences, develop features rapidly, and benefit from revenue share opportunities through the Google Play Store. “Our new set-top solutions with Android TV bring the best of ARRIS’s global scale, services expertise and latest video technology to operators who want to deliver the future of TV to their customers,” said Larry Robinson, ARRIS CPE President. “Our longstanding relationship with Google and deep experience of tailoring and integrating advanced video solutions positions ARRIS as the prime partner for operators around the world to launch new enhanced TV services with Android.” ARRIS will showcase its solutions and services for Android TV at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam (Hall 1, B19), including set-tops for IPTV (VIP5202, VIP5402 and VIP6102W models); DVB-C cable (ZC4515); DVB-T terrestrial (ZT4517) and DVB-S satellite (PS5517), as well as a variety of third-party user experiences integrated and running on Android.

