Pixel 2 XL renders leak confirming name, storage tiers, colors, likely starting at $849

- Sep. 19th 2017 11:52 am PT

Following leaks of the Pixel 2, Pixelbook,  Google Home Mini, and a new Daydream View, the first official-looking renders of the Pixel 2 XL have been revealed. Along with the name and design, pricing and storage sizes have also been suggested in today’s leak.

Spotted by Droid-Life, the Pixel 2 XL — the “official name” — will come in 64GB and 128GB capacities at $849 and $949, respectively. The smaller sized model is a jump from last year’s base 32GB model and in line with our previous reporting that noted the storage bump for this year’s Pixels.

There is also a noticeable $80 increase from last year’s $769 and $869 price point.

Two colors have been spotted, with a standard “Just Black” that features a completely dark glass shade, metal rear, fingerprint sensor, and buttons.

However, there is also a “Black & White,” that keeps the black shade, but goes for a white rear and fingerprint sensor. However, more interesting on this specific color is the bright red/orange power button. The volume rocker, however, remains white.

The rear shots of the device, especially the larger camera stack, line up with our previous leak for the smaller Pixel 2 and confirms the nearly identical rears between the two sized phones.

Meanwhile, images of the front have yet to surface and as a result we do not know whether the faces will match the bodies.

