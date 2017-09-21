Android Oreo is causing random reboots on some Google Pixel devices

Android Oreo is a solid upgrade from Nougat, but its debut has seen a few issues. Lately, quite a few users are noticing that their devices are randomly rebooting following the update.

Strangely, Oreo’s stability has not been great following the final OTA despite being pretty solid through the developer previews. Regardless, this issue seems fairly widespread (via Android Police), and I myself even noticed it quickly following the original OTA.

The problem here lies in the complete unpredictability of the reboots. In some cases, a simple task like sending a message or opening an app can trigger a reboot, but the cause is completely unknown. Some users report that Oreo’s picture-in-picture feature can trigger this problem, but it’s not the only cause.

A clear fix isn’t available yet either. Many hoped the September OTA would solve the problem, but it doesn’t seem to have done so. In my case, a full factory reset of the phone and a manual flash of Oreo solved the problem, but others say that a full downgrade to Nougat is required. Hopefully, Google is working on a proper fix for this in another Oreo OTA.

