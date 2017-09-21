Snap’s hardware labs now led by ex-Googler, Motorola exec following reshuffle and layoffs

Snap’s hardware division was reshuffled this morning in a move that saw several jobs cut and new leadership for the social network’s nascent gadget efforts. New Technology VP Mark Randall was previously at Google and Motorola running the supply chain for those companies’ hardware efforts.

Like Google and Facebook, Snap is beginning to develop their own hardware as seen last year by their Spectacles wearable for quickly snapping images and recording video.

Mark Randall as VP of Operations previously worked on the supply chain for Spectacles before becoming head of hardware. Before Snap, he worked at Motorola as Senior Vice President Supply Chain & Operations, while also holding similar positions in the past at Google and Amazon.

He replaces fellow Motorola executive Steve Horowitz as Vice President of Technology. Business Insider notes that there were a dozen layoffs mostly in a marketing team for the hardware division. Randall will still advise the Spectacles team, while Horowitz is moving to an unspecified part of the company.

The Snapchat maker acquired a drone startup in May and has shown interest in making more hardware as it sheds their social network roots to become a camera company.

