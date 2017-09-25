Note taking apps are coming to the Chrome OS lockscreen, starting with Google Keep

- Sep. 25th 2017 8:18 am PT

View Comments

With Chromebooks quickly taking the place of Android tablets, it only makes sense that they become more and more flexible in their capabilities. Now, with the “PixelBook” coming, Google is continuing to make improvements, and one of those is the debut of note taking on the lockscreen.

The best gifts for Android users

XDA recently spotted a commit to Chrome OS that shows that note taking apps are very quickly making their way to live Chrome OS devices. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Google introducing this feature, as another commit first revealed the functionality back in July.

This latest commit, however, reveals that Google is requiring apps to directly add this functionality, so at launch, it’s only going to work with Google Keep. The commit even explicitly mentions Keep a couple of times.

The most notable thing here, though, is that this feature is launching pretty soon as the option has been added to Chrome OS’ settings menu and enabled by default. As it isn’t live just yet, we don’t know exactly how it will work. Looking at the previous commit, it seems likely that this will only work on devices with a stylus and be triggered by that hardware, but it’s still unclear for now.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Chrome/OS

Chrome/OS

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Google Keep

Google Keep

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Pixel XL

Pixel XL
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier