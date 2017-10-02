Huawei Mate 10 Pro leak shows off unique colors and a crazy design, emphasis on AI

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the debut of the Huawei Mate 10 family and while we’re still not 100% certain on what we’re going to be getting, there’s plenty of reasons to be excited. Recently, Evan Blass has released new images on the web that give us our first high-quality look at the upcoming Mate 10 Pro, and it looks pretty awesome.

Last year’s Huawei Mate 9 was one of my favorite phones of the year, and Huawei looks to be taking things up a notch this year. Like with the 9, the Mate 10 Pro will have a metal body, but this time with a slightly more “polarizing” design. That starts with the colors, with the phone being available in three two-tone variants if this leak is correct — a dark grey, blue, and brown. Personally, I think these all look fantastic with the two-tone coloring, especially on the blue model, but I can see where some wouldn’t be fans of it.

Further, these shots confirm a new design for the camera sensor with the dual Leica-branded sensors being physically split from each other and slightly protruding. Another image leaked by Blass further confirms the f/1.6 aperture that he previously reported.

Along with that, this most recent leak shows off Huawei’s first 18:9 display with its extremely thin side bezels and respectably small top and bottom bezels.

Lastly, this leak further confirms Huawei’s focus on artificial intelligence on this device. Previous teasers for both the phone and the Kirin 970 powering it strongly pointed to this as a selling point for the phone, and it appears even the marketing material is going to focus in on that.

Huawei is expected to debut the Mate 10 at an event on October 16th.

