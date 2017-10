9to5Toys Lunch Break: Seagate 4TB Desktop Hard Drive $70, Samsung 65-inch 4K UHDTV $999, VIZIO Soundbar $100, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Bring home Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI ports for $999

Apple Watch Series 2 up to $170 off at Best Buy and B&H: Sport, Nike+, Stainless Steel, more

Best Buy knocks the 2017 Apple 9.7-inch iPad down to as little as $290 shipped

Apple iPhone 7 256GB goes to $600 shipped when paid in full at T-Mobile

Forget iPhone 8, score these pre-paid iPhone 6 32GB deals for $199

Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes must-have iPhone 8/X accessories from $10

SNES Classic Giveaway: win Nintendo’s hottest console + the Street Fighter Wireless Controller

Super Mario Run now available for 50% off on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Gain peace of mind with the first gen. Ring Home Security Kit for $350

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Roku releases new 4K Streaming Media Stick, drops price on Ultra set-top model

LEGO unveils new Boba Fett BrickHeadz set for New York Comic-Con

Ring to battle Nest with competitively priced ‘Protect’ security system