Original Google Pixel gets a new lower price

- Oct. 4th 2017 12:14 pm PT

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are quickly selling out, to no one’s surprise, but as we covered last week, the original Pixel is still a phenomenal phone. Luckily, if you don’t need the new features and design of Google’s latest flagship, last year’s model is still available on the Google Store, and it has a new, lower price.

The smaller Pixel has seen a $100 price reduction, bringing the 32 GB model down to $549 and 128 GB model to $649 — though as always, supplies are limited depending on your choice of color and storage capacity (at the time of this article only the 128 GB Very Silver model is available).

The Pixel XL, also discounted, is now available at $669 for 32 GB or $769 for 128 GB. Thankfully, every color and storage option is available on the XL (even Really Blue), though based off of previous patterns, this likely won’t be the case for long.

