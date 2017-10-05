Here are all the ‘Made For Google’ headphones currently compatible with the Pixel 2

Google’s second-generation of Pixel smartphones finally became official today and as we previously reported — in March — neither of them have headphone jacks. Obviously, the internet is up in arms about it. Google, meanwhile, is trying to smooth things over with its new “Made for Google” program which, you guessed it, includes a pretty nice selection of Pixel 2-compatible headphones.

In a post on Google Groups, a Google employee talks about some of the “Made for Google” headphones that work with the Pixel 2’s “headphone jack” aka USB-C port. The post points out that moves like this help open the door to a “bezel-less” future, and obviously the Pixel 2 XL is the company’s first step toward that (we’ll just gloss over the standard Pixel 2 for now just like the company did at today’s event).

Right now, there’s a pretty good catalog of headphones verified to work with the Pixel 2, all listed below:

Headphones and audio adapters that work with a hardwired connection to the Pixel 2 essentially just need to support digital audio. That applies for headphones and audio adapters alike, so even if something you own or are looking at isn’t on that list, there’s a decent chance it’ll still work.

We want to provide a little more information about headphone options for the Pixel 2. The Pixel 2 still comes with a headphone jack but we have moved to USB-C, a standard that is becoming commonplace in the best phones and laptops of today. Moving to the USB-C audio port with Pixel 2 allows us to provide a better audio and digital experience, as we move towards a bezel-less future. We realize that some of you might be looking for USB-C headphones, and we want to provide some guidance around headphone compatibility with Pixel 2 devices. The main thing to keep in mind is that Pixel 2 devices are compatible with USB-C headphones that support digital audio.

