Google Allo 21 adds profile picture cropping tool, EmojiCompat library support [APK Teardown]

Over the weekend, Google rolled out the version 21 of Allo for Android. This update includes a cropping tool for editing profile pictures and support for the EmojiCompat library.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Cropping tool for profile picture:

In the past, users could only crop images during the messaging service’s initial setup process. As such, every new photo added through the Profile page was cropped automatically, with users having no control over the aspect and scope.

However, beginning in version 21, all profile images can be edited. Before a photo is set, users will be able to crop it with the interface seen in the screenshots below. It’s quite shocking that this feature was only added with this version.

Support for the EmojiCompat library

Added a few weeks ago for developers, the EmojiCompat library allows apps to receive up-to-date emoji, even if a device does not support it. Now in Allo, instead of receiving a “☐” if your phone isn’t compatible, you’ll receive the actual emoji.

<android.support.text.emoji.widget.EmojiTextView android:ellipsize=”end” android:id=”@id/message_sender_name” android:visibility=”invisible” android:layout_width=”wrap_content” android:layout_height=”wrap_content” android:maxLines=”1″ android:layout_below=”@id/message_timestamp” style=”@style/ConversationSenderName” />

Version 21 of Google Allo is rolling out now via the Play Store.

