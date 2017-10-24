Lynky wants to simplify your smart home with a touchscreen and Google Assistant built-in

While Google is eventually going to be releasing a touchscreen version of the Google Home, it’s looking like that device will no longer be the first. A new product, Lynky, has just hit the web promising to be the first device with Google Assistant built-in and a touchscreen, and it does quite a bit more as well…

The best gifts for Android users

Lynky is currently raising funds on Indiegogo and makes a lot of big promises for its affordable price tag. Most importantly (to us), this device has Google Assistant built-in, meaning you can control all of your lights and appliances with just your voice, and also set up things like casting video to a TV, or custom phrases to adjust the mood in a room. Of course, you’ll also have access to all of the apps and search capabilities that make Assistant so great.

However, this product doesn’t stop there. Its main selling point is that it acts as a hub for your smart home that is meant to make everything as easy as possible, and it might accomplish that.

Lynky has Zigbee built-in, a common wireless standard for dozens of smart home products. Working directly from the 5-inch touchscreen, users can set up these devices without downloading half a dozen apps on their phone or tablet. It also features native IFTTT support, Bluetooth, WiFi, and an open API to let developers work their magic.

The Lynky smart home hub lets you take command of your smart home with its powerful, easy-to-use interface…without complicating your life. Use the touchscreen, bult-in Google Assistant voice control or the Lynky mobile app to control your various connected gadgets. Put a Lynky in every room for the ultimate in convenience. Whether it’s the desktop version and the wall version that replaces a light switch, they all stay securely in sync with each other.

There are two versions of this product. One is powered by USB and simply sits on a countertop or table, while the other actually replaces your light switch to offer all of this functionality (and yes, it still acts as a light switch).

Pricing-wise, this might be a pretty good deal too. The final retail price for this product is $149, but early adopters on Indiegogo will get a chance to score one for as low as $99, or $119 if you miss the first run. Deliveries are slated to start in January.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: