9to5Toys Last Call: Moto G4 $110, Philips Hue 4th Gen. $160, Echo Dot $40, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Olympus’ 4K-capable Tough camera goes anywhere you do for $400 (Reg. $450)
- Save 25% off our favorite Apple Watch Bands from Clockwork Synergy, deals start at $9
- Add ‘Becoming Steve Jobs’ to your iTunes, Kindle or Google Play library for $3
- The Suaoki Solar Generator is jam-packed with power in a small package
- Brooklyn Commuter RFID 16-inch Laptop Bag has room for all your gear at $40 (20% off)
- The best workout shoes of 2017 to wear for running, CrossFit, spin & more
- Gamebuino META delivers a mobile color retro gaming experience for $93
- Abercrombie & Fitch Clearance Event: jeans, shirts, outerwear starting at $15
- Learn more about Super Mario Odyssey w/ the official Collector’s Guide: $24 (Reg. $40)
- Save on coffee, donuts and more with a $50 Krispy Kreme Gift Card for $40 from Amazon
- The Linksys AC5400 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router is now $180 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $350)
- Best Buy has Blu-rays from $5 all with free shipping: The Green Mile, Oblivion, more
- Green Deals: BLACK+DECKER’s 20-inch Hedge Trimmer is a #1 best-seller at $31, more
- Bella’s stainless steel Electric Food Slicer is down to $30 shipped for today only
- Bring home Monopoly Nintendo Edition for under $20 Prime shipped
- Timex up to 55% off sale watches with prices starting at $23
- Amazon’s $20 Luxury Skin Care Sample Box effectively free with equivalent credit
- Sony unveils massive new open-world samurai game: Ghost of Tsushima [Video]
- TOMS Boot Sale: 20% off men’s & women’s boots starting at just $70
- Calphalon 2-Piece Classic Nonstick Fry Pan Set drops to just $30 shipped
- Kingdom Rush dev’s latest game gets first price drop on iOS: Iron Marines $3 (Reg. $5)
- Breville’s highly-rated Smart Toaster Oven now just $216 shipped (Reg. $270+)
The Unlocked Moto G4 16GB Android Smartphone drops to $110 (Reg. $180)
Philips Hue HomeKit 4-pk color starter set sees first drop: $160 (Reg. $200)
Echo Dot gets a 20% discount to $40 at popular retailers including Amazon
Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more
Best Buy announces free shipping throughout the holidays
Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping
Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more
Blast through hoards of demonic demons in DOOM 3 for Mac at $2 (Lowest ever)
- Out There sci-fi graphic adventure drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- LVL geometric puzzler now matching App Store low at $1 (Reg. $2)
- Heroes of Loot iOS dungeon-crawler now matching all-time low: $1 (Reg. $4)
Review: BenQ’s PD2710QC monitor is great for MacBook Pros with its built-in USB-C dock
9to5Rewards: Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon has 68 classic board games and puzzles 40% off on Gold Box starting at $6, stock up!
- Steam Controller for Mac/Windows/Linux now just $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Add this sport band and case to your Apple Watch for $5 Prime shipped
- Outfit your home with 4 Alexa-compatible Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $46 shipped (Reg. $64)
- Apple Watch Series 2 Stainless Steel 42mm on sale for $429 shipped (Orig. $599)
- Target offers B2G1 Free on games: 3x Mario Odyssey amiibo from $26, more
- LG’s 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor with FreeSync is down to $410 (Reg. $440+)
- Old Navy Ready, Set, Winter Sale has 1,000 styles from just $5
- LEGO prepares for Cyber Monday with re-release of the 6,000-piece Taj Mahal
- Smartphone Accessories: Bestek 8-Outlet and 6-Port Smart USB Power Strip $31, more
- Sony’s full-featured 4K A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay + Google Cast $350 (Reg. $500)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Infinity Dungeon, Forgotten Memories, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein Two Pack $16, Bomberman R Switch $32, more
- Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System gets you whole-home coverage for $320 (Reg. $400)
- Cole Haan cuts 40% off during its Flash Sale with boots, oxfords and more starting at $50
- Anker’s Lumos Dimmable Smart Bulbs w/ Alexa control are now just $26 (Reg. $30)
- Today only, save big on AZ Patio Heaters and accessories at Amazon from $14 Prime shipped
- LEGO Minecraft Crafting Box 2.0 set hits Amazon low at $48 (Reg. $60), more from $12
- FLOW Faucet with motion sensing tech drops to $130 for today only
- Daily Deals: APC Back-UPS w/ Mobile Power Pack $35, more
- Target November Beauty Box is $7 ($36 value) with six items including Dove, Tom’s, more
- Philips Hue Bloom paints your walls in color with HomeKit control: $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- This 1080p Wi-Fi Action Cam Offers Incredible Quality on a Budget: $40 (Orig. $100)
- Roku’s latest streaming stick gets a 20% discount to $40 shipped
- Count down to the holidays with the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for $35 shipped
- WD 4TB Wireless My Passport hard drive drops to all-time low at $198 (Reg. $230), more
- Watch HD TV on your smartphone w/ the HDHomeRun Connect Tuner for $125
- The popular Philips OneBlade Trimmer hits Amazon all-time low at $24.50, more
- Amazon and Best Buy have SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs on sale from $100
- Snag Logitech’s original MX Master for $42 (Refurb, Orig. $100)
- TP-Link’s HS110 Smart Plug controls your outlets for just $30 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Grovemade’s new Stainless Steel & Cork Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone
STEMosaur is an educational toy kids get to put together themselves
- AOC gives your MacBook Pro a 1080p USB-C portable monitor for under $200
- Axis Gear brings window shades into the 21st Century w/ smartphone control and more
- GardenSpace is a robotic smart camera that can keep your garden thriving
- Diaper bag must-haves from $6 for any new baby
- How-to: Turn your smart home into a haunted house just in time for Halloween
- Sony announces a7R III with improved battery life, touchscreen, dual SD slots
- Sensel’s customizable Morph touch-pad controller for Mac & iOS is now available
- OJO is the “world’s first projector for Nintendo Switch” and offers much more
- Hisense now has a $10,000 4K smart 100-inch laser TV
- Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore just launched and its adorable & affordable
- Phorus intros wireless multi-room Sonos One competitor w/ Alexa
- Satechi’s latest release lets you control Bluetooth devices with a remote
- Sony Xperia Hello is a digital assistant that can follow you around the house
- Best Halloween costumes for your furry friends from just $6
- Nintendo’s New SNES-themed 3DS XL + Mario Kart coming holiday 2017, pre-order now
- Wiral Lite is the portable cable camera rig for GoPros and iPhones