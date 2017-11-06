OnePlus 5T will be officially announced on Nov 16th, on sale Nov 21st [Video]

After confirming the device a few days ago, OnePlus has today announced when it will debut its latest device, the OnePlus 5T, to the world — November 16th.

The best gifts for Android users

Announced via the company’s forums today, OnePlus will be hosting an event in New York City on November 16th where it will unveil the OnePlus 5T. Local fans are invited to attend the event in Brooklyn at 11am EST, tickets cost $40.

For those who won’t be there live, OnePlus will also be streaming the event on its website. It’s important to note that this will be OnePlus’ first live device reveal, as all previous announcements have been pre-recorded.

OnePlus didn’t confirm any details in this latest blog post, but it teases new features and improvements for the upcoming reveal.

Our devices are always built together with you. That’s why we’re inviting you to “A New View”, the upcoming OnePlus 5T launch event. We can’t wait to tell you all about the new features and improvements that we have been working on.

The company also shared when the OnePlus 5T will go up for sale. Early adopters will get the chance to pick up the phone starting on November 21st in North America and Europe while other regions will see slightly delayed launches.