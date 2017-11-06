YouTube TV update adds notifications to get upcoming show, movie, & sports reminders

Following the release of apps for Android TV and Xbox last week, YouTube TV on mobile is adding useful reminders for when shows, movies, and other broadcast events air. These notifications are widely rolling out with version 1.10 of the Android client today.

Upon updating to version 1.10, YouTube TV greets users with a prompt for “notifications when your favorites air.” On every content listing, next to the “plus” button for saving, there is now a bell icon.

The first time users navigate to a piece of content they will receive another tutorial for this feature to save a show, team, movie, or broadcast event, like an awards show. Users can only get general reminders for a show or game, and not more granular ones about a specific episode.

Meanwhile, settings adds a new Notification section where users can see a centralized list of content they are set to receive alerts for. Tapping takes users to a toggle where they can disable that specific reminder.

So far, this feature is rolling with version 1.10 on Android today, with that version rolling out last week to iOS. It’s unclear whether the web interface will also gain this feature in the future.

