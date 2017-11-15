Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are in stock right now on the Google Store, minimal shipping delays

Since their October launch, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have sporadically been in stock on the Google Store. This evening, 2017’s Made by Google phones in all unlocked configurations are available with not too outrageous ship dates.

As you can see below, Just Black for both devices and storage configurations ship immediately and really just fall down to what shipping speed is selected during checkout.

Meanwhile, the Clearly White Pixel 2 is constrained for about a week, while the in-demand and unique Black & White Pixel 2 XL with an orange power button is noted as shipping in a vague 3-4 week time frame.

Given the relatively mass availability, the Google homepage and the New Tab page on Chrome in the U.S. are advertising how the Pixel 2 is “Now in stock.” While this hints at Google having a sizable number available in time for the holiday season and the upcoming Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping days, be sure to act immediately to secure yours.

Pixel 2

Cleary White 64GB: Ships by November 27

Cleary White 128GB: Ships by November 20

Just Black 64GB: Immediately

Just Black 128GB: Immediately

Pixel 2 XL

Black & White 64GB: 3-4 weeks

Black & White 128GB: 3-4 weeks

Just Black 64GB: Immediately

Just Black 128GB: Immediately

