Google’s job search platform now shows salaries, adds location filter and save feature

Some of Google’s best tools are the ones built right into its powerful search engine. One of those is Google’s job search tool, and today it’s getting some very welcome upgrades.

First and foremost, Google’s job search platform is adding the ability to see how much you could potentially make from the job you’re viewing. Google will display salary information from reliable sources such as Glassdoor, LinkedIn, and PayScale, all to give you a general idea of the potential income for a job you’re researching. It will even show both yearly salaries and hourly rates.

That’s a handy feature, but Google is also rounding out this service with a couple of extra options. For one, there are new filters. One of those is a location-based filter. This makes it easier to limit a job search to a specific city or even a mileage radius from your location.

To help, we’re now adding an easy way for you to tell Google what search area to use when finding jobs that match your query. Just click the “Location” filter, and you’ll see a range of distances, from two miles up to 200 miles or “anywhere” if you’re a bit more flexible. Once you select the distance that works for you, we’ll display postings only from the area you’re interested in—whether that’s walking distance from your home, or across the whole country.

Along with that, Google is also adding the ability to choose how you send in an application if there’s a choice available. A new save feature is also being added to make extended job hunts easier. With this, you’ll be able to save a few candidates for a new job for later viewing.

Finally, finding the right job for you can take time. That’s why in a couple of weeks, we’re adding the ability to save jobs right inside Google Search. With a bookmark button alongside each posting, saving is as simple as a single tap. Then that job will appear in your “Saved jobs” tabs on Google, which is accessible across any of your devices.

