Google Allo 23 hints at contact sharing feature, preps camera effects & transcriptions, more [APK Teardown]

Version 22 of Allo introduced selfie clips and the ability to have admins with privileges in group chats. The latest update is now rolling out and a teardown reveals Google might be closer to launching camera effects and audio transcriptions. Meanwhile, new features under development include contact sharing.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Sharing multiple images

Despite the ability to select multiple images in an app like Google Photos, users can currently only share one picture at a time to Allo. Fortunately, this is finally changing in version 23.

After selecting multiple photos and the contact or group conversation to share with, users will be brought to a new preview screen that lets them check the chosen images before sending with the FAB in the top right corner.

Downloadable camera effects

The last version of Allo added the ability to quickly record short clips through the circular pop-up camera interface. However, Google has long been working on filters that overlay your face with fun things like ice cream and question marks, and other camera effects, like blurring and Bollywood Zoom. These modes would be enabled through icons that appear around the camera pop-up.

These features are possibly nearing release, with new strings in version 23 noting how users have to download these assets before being able to use them.

<string name=”camera_blur_effect_cancel_asset_download”>Cancel asset download for the blur effect</string> <string name=”camera_confused_questions_effect_cancel_asset_download”>Cancel asset download for confused question marks effect</string> <string name=”camera_icecream_head_effect_cancel_asset_download”>Cancel asset download for icecream-on-head effect</string> <string name=”camera_zoom_effect_cancel_asset_download”>Cancel asset download for bollywood zooms effect</string>

New kaleidoscope camera effect

Meanwhile, Google is working on a new camera effect that would stylize your face with a kaleidoscope filter.

<string name=”kaleidoscope_effect_cancel_asset_download”>Cancel asset download for the face kaleidoscope effect</string> <string name=”kaleidoscope_effect_toggle”>Toggle face kaleidoscope effect</string>

Audio Transcription

Last version, we were able to activate and show off how transcriptions for voice messages sent to you. That functionality could also be nearing launch as noted by a new string explaining the feature and the ability to turn it off in settings.

<string name=”audio_transcription_tooltip”>”New! Transcripts let you read voice messages. Turn off in settings.”</string>

Contact cards

Users might soon be able to share contacts in addition to documents and location with other users. It’s unclear whether sharing is for actual contacts, like those in your address book, or just users in Allo. However, code referencing the vCard file format used for contacts suggest that the former kind of sharing will be possible.

<string name=”incoming_contact_card_message_description”>Get contact card shared from the other participant</string>

<string name=”vcard_view_place_holder_text”>Vcard Text Holder</string>

<string name=”outgoing_contact_card_message_description”>You shared a contact card</string>

In-app file sharing reminder

Allo’s file sharing feature will better notify users of sent files. Namely, recipients will see a summary in the main conversation list that a file is available for them, while senders will see how they just shared one.

<string name=”incoming_file_sharing_message_description”>Get file shared from the other participant</string> <string name=”outgoing_file_sharing_message_description”>You shared a file</string>

Image Search?

The crowded dock where users can take a new picture, insert an existing one, add a GIF or sticker, and more might be adding a new icon. This feature would allow users to “Start typing for images” and involves an “Image preview” afterwards.

<string name=”scene_generation_attachment_back_content_description”>Exit</string> <string name=”scene_generation_attachment_icon_content_description”>Start typing for images</string> <string name=”scene_generation_attachment_preview_description”>Image preview</string>

Dylan contributed to this article

