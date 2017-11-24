Samsung is apparently adding a backlit keyboard to the Chromebook Pro

Samsung’s Chromebook Pro is one of the best Chrome OS devices you can pick up right now, but it’s not perfect by any means. One of the biggest features it lacks compared to other high-end Chromebooks is a backlit keyboard, but it seems the company may be fixing that…

Chrome Unboxed recently spotted an addition to the Chromebook Pro’s device board, “Caroline,” which essentially confirms a backlit keyboard. It shows that a backlight is being added to the Pro, as well as the shortcuts needed to adjust the brightness.

It’s still unclear how Samsung plans to bring this to the market, but a refreshed model has seemingly been in the works for a while. We heard a few weeks ago that Samsung was working on a spec upgrade for the Chromebook Pro, so it’s possible that this new keyboard could arrive with that model.

We’re about a year out from debut of the Chromebook Pro back at CES 2017, so it’s very possible that Samsung could unveil this refresh at CES 2018, right alongside Google at the massive show.

