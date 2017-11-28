Google Finance merged with Search as part of new dedicated tab on web & mobile

Google has had a long-running Finance service that lists stocks, news, tools, and other related information on a dedicated page. As part of an upcoming update, many of Google Finance’s features are being integrated directly into Search as part of a new dedicated tab.

Search is adding a “Finance” tab which is essentially the Google Finance site. Google notes that global search interest in finance and stocks has more than doubled in the last five years.

Now under a new search navigation tab called “Finance,” you’ll have easier access to finance information based on your interests, keeping you in the know about the latest market news and helping you get in-depth insights about companies.

There are more sub-tabs underneath, with “Market Summary” providing an overview on stocks you have followed in Google, recently searched markets, and news results. Recommendations suggest stocks “to follow based on your interests, related news, market indices, and currencies.” Users will also get notifications when there are any notable changes on those stocks.

Meanwhile, there are also tabs for Your Stocks, Local Markets, and World Markets. This revamped interface will also be accessible at the old Google Finance link.

However, as part of this update, some duplicated Google Finance features are going to be deprecated, including the portfolio, the ability to download it, and historical tables. This retirement was announced in September and scheduled to go into effect this month.

