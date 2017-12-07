Huawei Nova 2s brings Oreo, 18:9 display, gorgeous colors, and four cameras

Huawei’s hardware has shined for years, and the company seems to just keep getting better and better. Today, the company is revealing its latest device, the Huawei Nova 2s.

The Nova 2s sits in between a standard flagship and a mid-range device, packing a 6-inch 1080p 18:9 display and last year’s Kirin 960 chipset. However, that’s paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, as well as Android Oreo and dual-cameras.

Huawei’s two cameras in this case come in with a 16MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary monochrome sensor. The company is also doubling down on cameras on this phone, including a 20MP front shooter with a 2MP secondary camera, presumably for Portrait selfies (w/ LED flash).

The company also made clear that the Nova 2s supports Face Unlock, just like the recently announced Honor V10.

Rounding out the phone, Huawei has included USB-C, a 3,340 mAh battery, and SuperCharge fast charging which can fill up 50% in just 30 minutes.

The icing on the cake with the Nova 2s is the hardware. There’s a glass back akin to some previous devices, but notably in unique colors. There’s the standard black, gold, and grey, which all look great, but red and blue are the impressive ones here. The red option is a deep color with matching rails, while the blue is a light color that looks a lot like one of Honor’s limited color choices.

Pricing for the Nova 2s depends on the model you buy, starting at the equivalent of $407 for the 4GB/64GB model. Adding about $120 gets the 6GB/128GB model (via GSMArena). There’s no word on if this device will be sold outside of China.

