Android 8.0 Oreo only on .5% of devices in December distribution numbers

The final distribution numbers for the year are in and continue to show slow growth for Android 8.0 This minimal increase comes as Nougat rises and all other versions decline.

Android 8.0 is currently being used on .5% of devices and only increased two-tenths of a percentage point since last month’s check in. Meanwhile, 8.0 is not even the absolute latest version of the operating system anymore given Android 8.1. That version of Android, along with API Level 27, will likely make its debut next month.

Manufacturers are beginning to push Oreo en masse, with the HTC 11 and U11 Life being updated to Oreo, along with the Sony Xperia XZ, XZs, X Performance. Meanwhile, countless other companies like Essential, OnePlus, and LG have begun their beta programs.

Meanwhile, Android 7.0 rose 1.7 percentage points to 19.3%, while 7.1 saw a one point increased to 4%. The two combine for a total of 23.3% and trump last month’s 20.6%. However, it still has ways to go before surpassing Marshmallow or even Lollipop.

Marshmallow fell 1.2 percentage points to 29.7%, but is still the most used version of Android. Lollipop 5.0 and 5.1 merge for 26.3%. KitKat is at 13.4% and Jelly Bean fell to 5.9%. Meanwhile, Ice Cream Sandwich is at .5% (like Oreo) and Gingerbread fell to .4%

These numbers are compiled from Android devices that accessed the Play Store during a seven-day period ending on December 11th.

