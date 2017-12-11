YouTube TV now available in 84 cities following 35 market expansion

YouTube TV’s last rollout in September brought the streaming service to nearly 50 markets around the U.S. Since then, Google has added features like dedicated Android TV, Xbox, and smart TV apps, as well a useful picture-in-picture mode for Android. A huge expansion today now brings the cord-cutting solution to 35 more markets.
These new cities are geographically located around the country and inch YouTube TV to being available in 100 markets. The service originally launched in five markets back in February. As spotted by Droid-Life, Google has updated the support page listing where YouTube TV is available:
- Albany
- Baton Rouge
- Buffalo
- Cedar Rapids
- Chattanooga
- Colorado Springs
- Des Moines
- Flint
- Fresno-Visalia
- Ft. Myers-Naples
- Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Arkansas)
- Grand Rapids
- Green Bay
- Greenville (North Carolina)
- Huntsville-Decatur (Florida)
- Jackson (Mississippi)
- Knoxville
- Little Rock
- Madison
- New Orleans
- Omaha
- Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg
- Portland-Auburn (Maine)
- Providence
- Roanoke-Lynchburg (Virginia)
- Rochester
- Savannah
- Shreveport
- South Bend-Elkhart (Indiana)
- Spokane
- Springfield (Missouri)
- Toledo
- Tucson
- Tulsa
- Waco
YouTube TV allows six accounts to simultaneously stream from a single subscription, with each user receiving their own unlimited DVR library. There are apps for Android and iOS with several dedicated television apps. Google is also working on an Apple TV client.
