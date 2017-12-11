YouTube TV now available in 84 cities following 35 market expansion

YouTube TV’s last rollout in September brought the streaming service to nearly 50 markets around the U.S. Since then, Google has added features like dedicated Android TV, Xbox, and smart TV apps, as well a useful picture-in-picture mode for Android. A huge expansion today now brings the cord-cutting solution to 35 more markets.

Nintendo Switch

These new cities are geographically located around the country and inch YouTube TV to being available in 100 markets. The service originally launched in five markets back in February. As spotted by Droid-Life, Google has updated the support page listing where YouTube TV is available:

Albany

Baton Rouge

Buffalo

Cedar Rapids

Chattanooga

Colorado Springs

Des Moines

Flint

Fresno-Visalia

Ft. Myers-Naples

Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Arkansas)

Grand Rapids

Green Bay

Greenville (North Carolina)

Huntsville-Decatur (Florida)

Jackson (Mississippi)

Knoxville

Little Rock

Madison

New Orleans

Omaha

Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg

Portland-Auburn (Maine)

Providence

Roanoke-Lynchburg (Virginia)

Rochester

Savannah

Shreveport

South Bend-Elkhart (Indiana)

Spokane

Springfield (Missouri)

Toledo

Tucson

Tulsa

Waco

YouTube TV allows six accounts to simultaneously stream from a single subscription, with each user receiving their own unlimited DVR library. There are apps for Android and iOS with several dedicated television apps. Google is also working on an Apple TV client.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: