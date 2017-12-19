Samsung fixing Gear S3 battery life issues in latest update, rolling out now

Samsung’s Gear S3 is easily one of my favorite smartwatches on the market today, but it hasn’t been immune to issues. In a previous update, Samsung seriously hurt the battery life on the Gear S3, but now, the company is taking steps to fix that.

First spotted by SamMobile, Samsung is currently rolling out a new update to Gear S3 owners which fixes battery problems. In fact, the only note on the changelog for the roughly 21mb update is simply that it “improves battery usage time.”

Unfortunately, there is a pretty major catch here. So far, it’s only been confirmed that this update is rolling out in Canada. Thankfully, there have also been some mixed reports of the update rolling out in other regions. We’ve reached out to Samsung for input on the scope of this rollout. In the meantime, if you have a Gear S3, it can’t hurt to manually check for updates in the Gear app on your phone.

