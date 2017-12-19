Samsung will name screenshots based on where you took them in Android Oreo

It’s likely that you take quite a lot of screenshots on your smartphone, so it’s easy for them to get lost in your folders. Samsung is playing around with an interesting idea to help sort through them on Android Oreo — naming screenshots based on where they were taken.

Samsung hasn’t changed a whole lot in Android Oreo, but this is certainly an interesting place to make a change. First spotted by SamMobile, this functionality simply inserts the name of whatever app the screenshot is taken from into the filename alongside the time and date.

Odds are, you’ll never notice this happening on your device, but it might come in handy at some point.

One way Samsung might even give this feature a real-world use case is by updating the file manager to let users sort and/or filter the screenshots folder based on app. Regardless, this is an interesting addition from Samsung.

