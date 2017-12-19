YouTube TV apps for Apple TV, Roku, and older smart TVs delayed until early 2018

Back in October, YouTube TV announced dedicated apps for smart TVs and other streaming devices. Since then, Android TV, Xbox, and various apps for television sets have launched. However, the remaining Apple TV and Roku clients have now been delayed until next year.

According to CNET, the Google video site will not be meeting the original 2017 schedule for Apple TV and Roku apps for the cord-cutting service. Still in development, these clients provide an experience optimized for the big screen and are now on track for the first quarter of 2018.

Last month, YouTube TV launched apps for 2016 and 2017 LG and Samsung televisions. Apps for 2014-2015 Samsung sets, as well as Linux-based ones from Sony, will also launch within the first three months of next year. The clients provide an immersive experience, as well as allow for control via a physical TV remote.

Earlier this month, YouTube TV rolled out to 84 cities following a big 35 market expansion. For $35 per month, subscribers get six accounts to simultaneously stream over-the-air channels, as well as some more premium cable ones. All users receive an unlimited DVR library with dedicated apps available for several clients.

